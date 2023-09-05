WMS Partners LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

