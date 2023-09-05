WMS Partners LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.19. The company had a trading volume of 549,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,405. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.