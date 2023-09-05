FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.24% of FRP worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 111.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FRP by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FRP by 52.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.45 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $532.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

