WMS Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 1,825,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

