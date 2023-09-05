Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.92. 109,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 216,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $942.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.74 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.14%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,078 over the last three months. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

