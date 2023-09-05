TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) were down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 281,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 555,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,163 shares of company stock worth $845,908. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

