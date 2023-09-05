IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 4.1% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.23. 5,733,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,079,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

IonQ Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IonQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IonQ by 51.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 55,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IonQ by 153.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 145.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 476,370 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

