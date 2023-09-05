MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Down 6.5%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.93 and last traded at $133.22. Approximately 57,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 107,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.46.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

