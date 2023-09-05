MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading 4.5% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $521.75 and last traded at $521.59. 38,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.00.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

