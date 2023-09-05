ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Trading Down 6.4%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.82. Approximately 20,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 37,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ATN International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.