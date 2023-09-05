AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.15. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 5,800,646 shares trading hands.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,566,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,062,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 548,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,739,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $20,443,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

