TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 257,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 101,045 shares.The stock last traded at $6.30 and had previously closed at $5.76.

TDCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $943.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of TDCX by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 433,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,910,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in TDCX by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in TDCX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

