Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 78,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 53,555 shares.The stock last traded at $10.46 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $577.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 58.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

