iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,938. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.