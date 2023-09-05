Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

