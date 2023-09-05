AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.55. 1,238,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

