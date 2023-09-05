Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $187.24. 17,711,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,654,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

