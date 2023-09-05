Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,305,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.