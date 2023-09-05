JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $37,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,598.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 266,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 224.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 207,572 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 9,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

