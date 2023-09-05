Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

