Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Raised by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $47,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. 121,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

