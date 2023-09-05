Telcoin (TEL) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $56.15 million and approximately $148,427.73 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

