Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.50. 1,073,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,108. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average of $173.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

