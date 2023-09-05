HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.69 Million

HI (HI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $4.69 million and $404,341.79 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,753.30 or 1.00024079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00174341 USD and is down -11.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $445,431.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

