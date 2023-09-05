TrueFi (TRU) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.02980344 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,512,620.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

