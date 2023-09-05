WeBuy (WE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.76 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $69.76 million and $123,617.94 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,218,744 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

