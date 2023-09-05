Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Tops $193.56 on Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.45 billion and approximately $2.09 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $193.56 or 0.00751784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 193.1230342 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,080,965.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

