Threshold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.69 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $174.19 million and $3.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,753.30 or 1.00024079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,990,621,453.385658 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01698301 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,616,060.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

