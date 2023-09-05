Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AXP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
