Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.