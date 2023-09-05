Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,359,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

