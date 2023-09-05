Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $230.87. 1,034,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

