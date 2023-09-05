Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 211,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 40,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 244,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

