Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.1% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $288.07. The stock had a trading volume of 493,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.98.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

