Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 39 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 472,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 142,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.62.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.0 %

AVGO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $872.26. 1,073,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

