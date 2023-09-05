Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.0 %

Synopsys stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.99. 210,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,735. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.61 and a 200 day moving average of $408.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,603 shares of company stock worth $40,675,485 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

