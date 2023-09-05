Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.67. 341,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

