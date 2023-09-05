Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases 2,487 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $365,295,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.07 on Tuesday. 1,668,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.