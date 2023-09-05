Greenspring Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. 2,252,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,126. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

