Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,599,000 after buying an additional 213,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 606,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1353 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

