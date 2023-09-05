AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,105,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915,527. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

