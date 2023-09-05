41,275 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Purchased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Commercial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,019. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $522.55 million, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -461.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

