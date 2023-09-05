Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 1.3% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,621. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

