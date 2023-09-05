Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.3% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

