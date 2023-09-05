Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 86,342 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
DFEM stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 86,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,697. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.