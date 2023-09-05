Greenspring Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,010,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,642,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,123,000 after purchasing an additional 234,223 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,975,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 379,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,198. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

