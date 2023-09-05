Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $166.84. 247,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,202. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.