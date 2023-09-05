Greenspring Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $452.23. 1,250,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,975. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.