Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Acquires 3,040 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 2,502,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,259. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

