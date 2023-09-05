Greenspring Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 568.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 153,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,268. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.