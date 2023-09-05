Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 564 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
MUB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,475. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
